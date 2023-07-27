Hot & humid with evening strong storms
A small batch of showers and thunderstorms will move across the Western U.P. this morning and fizzle out by midday. Plan on a hot and humid. Then, storms fire up ahead of a cold front. The will move into the west late this afternoon and early evening. They’ll track east by midnight. Some storms could have severe weather with hail and strong winds. Behind this front, cooler and drier moves in for a nice weekend.
Today: Morning showers in the west, hot/humid with evening storms
>Highs: Upper 80s-90° inland, upper 70s to 80s along shorelines
Friday: Becoming mostly sunny and cooler
>Highs: Low to mid 70s north, upper 70s to 80s south
Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant
>Highs: Low 70s north, mid to upper 70s south
Sunday: Mostly sunny and near seasonal
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Monday: Mostly sunny and near seasonal
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: Upper 70s to
