Hot & humid with evening strong storms

A small batch of showers and thunderstorms will move across the Western U.P. this morning and fizzle out by midday. Plan on a hot and humid. Then, storms fire up ahead of a cold front. The will move into the west late this afternoon and early evening. They’ll track east by midnight. Some storms could have severe weather with hail and strong winds. Behind this front, cooler and drier moves in for a nice weekend.

Today: Morning showers in the west, hot/humid with evening storms

>Highs: Upper 80s-90° inland, upper 70s to 80s along shorelines

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Low to mid 70s north, upper 70s to 80s south

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant

>Highs: Low 70s north, mid to upper 70s south

Sunday: Mostly sunny and near seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and near seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.