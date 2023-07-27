Heat, humidity and passing front to spark severe storms through early Friday

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Hot and humid Thursday with the daytime sunshine giving way to strong thunderstorms, ignited by a passing frontal system based in Northern Ontario -- in the western U.P., spreading to the central counties towards evening then to the east end of the region late. Storms can turn severe with damaging hail and wind, even a brief tornado west. Expect heavy downpours and ever dangerous lightning with any storm tonight, before activity diminishes west to east through Friday morning.

Milder, slightly drier air brings refreshment to the weekend as high pressure rebuilds in Upper Michigan.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with occasional heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms; severe intensity possible (damaging hail and wind, brief tornado west); rain and storms taper west to east through Friday morning

>Lows: 60

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny (more clouds near the Lake Superior shore), with showers and thunderstorms returning late afternoon; breezy

>Highs: 60s/80 (cooler Lake Superior shore)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with few showers; cooler

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy; mild

>Highs: 70s/80

Monday, July 31st: Partly cloudy; mild

>Highs: 70s/80

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms; mild

>Highs: 70s

