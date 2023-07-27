Florida man arrested following high-speed chase through 2 UP counties

(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NADEAU TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Florida man was arrested Wednesday in Menominee after a 35-mile pursuit through two counties.

At approximately 7:55 p.m. deputies from the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a high-speed vehicle pursuit occurring on US-2 in Dickinson County. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance placing “stop sticks” as the pursuit continued eastbound, approaching the Dickinson­ Menominee county line.

After successfully evading multiple sets of stop sticks in Dickinson County, the vehicle pursuit entered Menominee County at approximately 8:06 p.m., with speeds in excess of 80mph.

The pursuit continued on US-2 in Menominee County. The driver avoided an additional stop stick checkpoint placed near Powers. The pursuit continued on US-2, US-41 and a number of county roads, before coming to a stop on a rural two-track road in Nadeau Township.

According to Sheriff Mike Holmes, at approximately 8:36 pm, deputies from the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 53-year-old man for Fleeing and Eluding Police following a multi-county vehicle pursuit.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was taken into custody without further incident. The individual, who has ties to the area, is being held in the Menominee County Jail. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.

Neither the suspect nor any citizens were injured during the 35-mile pursuit through Menominee County.

Also involved in this incident were the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Iron Mountain Police Department, Michigan State Police, Hannahville Tribal Police Department, Dickinson County Central Dispatch, and Menominee County 911.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Negaunee's 14U team took home the state title for the first time in program history
Negaunee Junior Baseball State Champs to receive big welcome home
Delta Conservation District CEO Rory Mattson during special board meeting at Pioneer Trail Park...
Fireworks fly at Delta Conservation District board meeting
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
Boil advisory for Atlantic Mine in effect

Latest News

An instructor at the Northern Michigan University Regional Police Academy demonstrates out to...
Marquette City Police battles drop in officers, police academy shares how its numbers are fairing
Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System
Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System sign integration agreement
Negaunee Little League returned home with a police escort as they celebrated their state...
Negaunee Little League welcomed home after winning state championship
Runners will have a chance to race around Marquette before enjoying a party at the Ore Dock...
Queen City Running Co. Half Marathon, Breakwater 5K coming to Marquette