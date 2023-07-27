Florida man arrested following high-speed chase through 2 UP counties

NADEAU TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Florida man was arrested Wednesday in Menominee after a 35-mile pursuit through two counties.

At approximately 7:55 p.m. deputies from the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a high-speed vehicle pursuit occurring on US-2 in Dickinson County. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance placing “stop sticks” as the pursuit continued eastbound, approaching the Dickinson­ Menominee county line.

After successfully evading multiple sets of stop sticks in Dickinson County, the vehicle pursuit entered Menominee County at approximately 8:06 p.m., with speeds in excess of 80mph.

The pursuit continued on US-2 in Menominee County. The driver avoided an additional stop stick checkpoint placed near Powers. The pursuit continued on US-2, US-41 and a number of county roads, before coming to a stop on a rural two-track road in Nadeau Township.

According to Sheriff Mike Holmes, at approximately 8:36 pm, deputies from the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 53-year-old man for Fleeing and Eluding Police following a multi-county vehicle pursuit.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was taken into custody without further incident. The individual, who has ties to the area, is being held in the Menominee County Jail. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.

Neither the suspect nor any citizens were injured during the 35-mile pursuit through Menominee County.

Also involved in this incident were the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Iron Mountain Police Department, Michigan State Police, Hannahville Tribal Police Department, Dickinson County Central Dispatch, and Menominee County 911.

