A festival is celebrating all things blueberry: Here’s what you need to know
The vendors, live music, and what’s new at this year Blueberry Festival
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Business Outreach & Promotions Director at the Marquette Downtown Development Authority, Mike Bradford, joins Pavlina Osta in the studio for what you can expect at this year’s Blueberry Festival in downtown Marquette!
For parking, the vendor list and the list of live music performances click here
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.