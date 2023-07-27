Feeding America to visit Luce County Thursday

By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday afternoon, Feeding America West Michigan will distribute food to those in need of assistance in Luce County.

The pantry will be located at the GCCP Dunlap Center in Newberry, and distribution begins at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time. Anyone picking up items is asked to stay in their car, as the pantry is a drive-thru event.

To stay up to date with where Feeding America will be distributing next, their schedule can be found here.

