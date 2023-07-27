Eric Johnson named NMU’s new head golf coach

NMU Golf Coach Eric Johnson
NMU Golf Coach Eric Johnson(NMU)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan Athletic Department has announced the hiring of Marquette native Eric Johnson as the next men’s and women’s golf coach. 

A graduate of Wayne State University, Johnson was a three-year golf team captain for the Warriors and was named GLIAC Golfer of the Year in 2013. He played under Coach Mike Horn who is a four-time GLIAC Coach of the Year and a three-time GCAA Division II Regional Coach of the Year.

According to a press release from the university, Johnson had a successful collegiate golf career including back-to-back GLIAC Conference runner-up finishes and back-to-back NCAA Division II Final appearances - one as an individual qualifier.

Additionally, he was a part of over 15 team tournament wins. In 2019, Johnson was inducted into the Wayne State Athletic Hall of Fame. Outside of the NCAA, Johnson has competed at the highest amateur level in Michigan and across the nation. He has many Michigan Amateur Championship appearances, Michigan PGA Open appearances, and a USGA US Amateur Public Links appearance. 

As a Marquette native, Eric returned to the area in 2013 and has worked in the local business community for the last 10 years. He lives in the Marquette area with his wife, Hayley, and their six children.

