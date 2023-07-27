DaH Pretzel Guys rolling out new pretzel for Outback Art Fair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - DaH Pretzel Guys are rolling out a new pretzel, exclusively for the Outback Art Fair.

The “Down Under” (Australian accent required) will debut Saturday at Picnic Rocks in Marquette.

Daven Makela and Hans Andel stopped by Upper Michigan Today to give Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon a taste of its new offering...

But first stories of the day. Jennifer Perez shares weather updates and Mandy Koskela checks in for a “Barbie” review.

Weather with Jennifer and a Barbie review.

Now, back to pretzels.

DaH Pretzel Guys make their pretzels by hand and offer them in various sizes, flavors, and sandwich options from their food truck.

Daven Makela and Hans Andel aka DaH Pretzel Guys talk summer business on Upper Michigan Today.

Taste-testing new a pretzel creation by DaH Pretzel Guys.

Hans Andel of DaH Pretzels Guys shows Tia and Elizabeth how to twist a pretzel.

DaH Pretzel Guys will be stationed at Blackrocks Brewery this Friday, July 28.

They’ll be at Outback Art Fair on Saturday and Sunday.

Check out DaH Pretzel Guys on Facebook to see its full menu and where they’ll be stationed next!

