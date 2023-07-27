Celebration of Better Health to take place at Alpha Brewing Company

ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Area Health Foundation is hosting a Celebration of Better Health at the Alpha Michigan Brewing Company.

The event will feature food from the Curious Pig, music all day and, of course, beer. There will also be AED and CPR demonstrations, free blood pressure testing and information on health-related topics historically relating to the county.

Lyle Smithson, Iron Area Health Foundation director, said the goal is to celebrate, create collaboration between the health agencies in the area and share information on the support in Iron County, whether it be physical or mental.

“We’re going to create some atmosphere, create some culture and have a great time. In addition to that, a number of local agencies are going to be here during the day providing information and doing demonstrations,” said Smithson. “We’re calling it a celebration of wellness and healthy living in Iron County. Really looking forward to it. Our goal for the day is to bring people from the county together, even from the outside of the county. We really want this to be a genuine celebration.”

Alpha Brewing Company Managing Partner Mike Bjork said they are pleased to be able to sponsor events like this.

“Our motto is ‘we brew with purpose’. We want to give back to the community,” said Bjork. “That’s one thing about this group that is going to be here, they continuously give back to the community.”

The Celebration of Better Health will go from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Alpha Brewing Company. There will be no charge for admission, but donations are always appreciated.

