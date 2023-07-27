‘Be Smart’: Staying cool when working outside

As summer continues on, some raise concerns on how those working outside air conditioned offices stay cool.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - With summer in full swing, some organizations are heading outside to get work done before the next snowfall.

One of those organizations is the City of Negaunee Public Works. Employees, like Heavy Equipment Operator Justin Renfors, are heading out to maintain streets and sidewalks.

Even though the U.P. isn’t seeing temperatures as high as other parts of the country, there is still a risk of heat-related illnesses.

Renfors said Public Works employees take precautions to keep themselves cool.

“We always try to keep trucks running, keep the A.C. going in the trucks, so if you do have to cool down that’s always an option,” Renfors said.

Renfors explained avoiding heat-related illness comes down to being aware of your health.

“Be smart,” Renfors said. “Knowing your body, it doesn’t take much to get heat exhaustion, especially if you’re doing a lot of laboring work outdoors.”

Swick Home Services in Marquette is also ensuring their employees stay safe while working outside.

“We’ve had multiple trainings on it, what to watch out for,” Service Tech Steven Parsons said. “There’s OSHA guidelines in regard to that, as well as what to watch out for.”

Parsons said fending off heat-related illnesses must be a team effort.

“We all rely on each other quite heavily here as a team,” Parsons said. “We’re normally pretty cautious in what we’re doing and, if we get close to that situation, we’re normally contacting someone, but, no major instances here.”

If you are working outside and you find yourself getting too warm a good rule of thumb is to stay hydrated, or find a shady spot to keep yourself cool.

