63rd Annual Art on the Rocks looks ahead to Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette art festival is coming back for another year.

The 63rd Annual Art on the Rocks will officially begin on Saturday, July 29 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

The event will feature works from artists across the country. It’s free to the public and will go from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Director Tristan Luoma said the event has become a Marquette tradition.

“We only have so much summer, we got to make the most of it,” Luoma said. “The more we can do to have these experiences for people, not just visitors who want to visit the show from outside the area, but the residents here, that’s a huge part of it. It’s something to be proud of, something to see and to see survive and to see be supported by the community, that’s the beautiful thing about it.”

Luoma encourages, anyone who can, to attend and appreciate the work put into the art pieces.

You can learn more about Art on the Rocks on Facebook.

