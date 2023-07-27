2023 Michigan Municipal Solid Waste Characterization, Emission’s and Economic Potential Project stops in Marquette County

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A state-wide study is looking at how efficiently Marquette County recycles.

The West Michigan Sustainable Business Forum completed day two of a waste characterization study at the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority on Thursday afternoon.

Membership Manager Carrie Veldman said they have been sorting through trash from 30 different categories.

“We are just trying to see what it is that we are throwing away and see how we can determine the value of what is currently in our landfills,” said Veldman. “If we don’t have this information, we won’t be able to kind of know what to do in the future, so measuring is always the first step and that’s what we are out here doing right now.”

This visit is part of a statewide study funded by an Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) grant. It’s called the 2023 Michigan Municipal Solid Waste Characterization, Emissions, and Economic Potential Project.

Marquette County is one of 12 landfills in the state that volunteered to take part in this study, which was first completed in 2015 and the data was released in 2016.

Veldman went on to say conducting the study again allows them to see how successful recycling programs have been.

“We really want to make sure that people are keeping as much as they can out of landfill, whether that be through recycling, home composting or composting through a service, and it really can help to reduce [trash in landfills] because this is definitely a problem and it’s something we don’t see going away,” said Veldman.

Veldman said they are happy to report that they haven’t found much cardboard in the landfill, which means people in the county are recycling. Veldman adds that the majority of the landfill is filled with food waste.

“It does make it difficult to sort. Food waste is an item that can easily be pulled out and I think it kind of gives us a call for commercial composting and how important that really is,” said Veldman.

Veldman said the business forum will wrap up its series of landfill visits in the Detroit area. After that, they will send information they gather to researchers at Grand Valley State University, who are helping compile the data.

Veldman says she hopes for results to be published by October or November.

