1 injured in US 41 rollover crash in Marquette

One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Marquette.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was injured in a two-car crash on US-41 in Marquette Thursday.

A TV6 reporter spoke to a Marquette Police Officer on scene. Police said at around 4:15 p.m., a silver Toyota was doing a Michigan Left from US-41 North to US-41 South in front of the Ashley Home Store when it was hit by a white work truck. The car flipped onto its roof when it was hit.

The police officer said the injured driver was taken to the hospital. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

Authorities partially closed one lane of US-41 North during cleanup.

The Marquette Police Department and Fire Department were on scene when TV6 arrived. Police said the crash is still under investigation.

