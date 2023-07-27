1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on HWY 22 in Wisconsin

GILLET, Wisc. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin man is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

Around 9:20 p.m., the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch Center was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 and CTH P in the Town of Gillett. Deputies and other first responders immediately responded to the scene.

According to authorities, a preliminary investigation revealed a car traveling northbound on Highway 22 driven by an 18-year-old man from Krakow, Wisconsin, passed a semi and while in the oncoming lane of traffic, struck a motorcycle head-on traveling southbound.

The driver of the semi was a 38-year-old man from Marquette who was unharmed. The semi sustained minor damage.

The driver of the motorcycle was a 40-year-old man from Bonduel, Wisconsin, who sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The 18-year-old driver of the car was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Gillett Area Ambulance Service, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Town of Gillett Fire Department, the City of Gillett Fire Department, the Oconto County Highway Department, Shawano County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

