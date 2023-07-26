UPeninsula Camp offers kids with type 1 diabetes a week of fun

Hiawatha Township. (WLUC) - Kids living with type one diabetes are spending the week at Camp UPeninsulin.

Wednesday was day two of the five-day annual camp hosting 36 type one diabetic boys and girls from the U.P. and other parts of the country.

Camp Director Chris Alderton said Camp UPeninsulin is all about educating campers about their condition.

“They are teaching themselves how to carb count, watch their blood sugar, look at their Continuous Glucose Monitoring and they compare pumps,” said Alderton. “A whole wealth of different diabetic tips and hints that they share with each other.”

Alderton also says the majority of campers were also here last year.

Co-Director Krysti Ostermeyer said every camp morning starts at seven o’clock with blood sugar checks. Ostermeyer said once all blood checks, breakfast and chores are done, the fun begins.

“Activities such as field games, arts and crafts. There’s a lot of swim time, so, the rest of the day is just fun stuff for the kids,” said Ostermeyer.

First-Year Camper Zoey Bradley said apart from all the fun activities like swimming, she also loved the camp because it allows her to be able to connect and relate with other kids that have the same condition as her.

“We just do everything together in a group. We get to sleep together, we get to eat together, we get to talk together and it’s just really awesome,” said Bradley. “I got put in a group with really amazing girls and we have a lot of fun together.”

All camp staff said they want to thank all the donors that made it possible for this camp to only charge $20 per camper.

Staff also said the hardest part will be Saturday when they have to said goodbye to all the happy faces.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.