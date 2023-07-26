Superior Watershed Partnership seeks federal investments to combat climate change

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette is spearheading a path to be a leader in protecting the climate.

Through efforts such as shoreline restoration and EV fleet implementation, Marquette Mayor Cody Mayer says the city’s goal to eliminate its contributions to climate pollution by 2050 is getting closer.

“We’re trying to create a safer community for the long run. We’re still dealing with environmental contamination from a century ago. I think we would all like our grandkids to not have that same situation,” said Mayer.

Under the federal government’s Inflation Reduction Act, the greenhouse gas reduction fund will bring sustainable energy opportunities to U.S. households.

Superior Watershed Partnership Program Manager Tonya Swenor said if her organization is awarded grant money from this fund, it would help U.P. homeowners afford green technology.

The Superior Watershed Partnership has partnered with similar energy assistance programs.

“It’s helped quite a bit. We’ve really focused on not only helping people pay their energy bills but get that energy burden down. With this new funding, with these rebates, households can get up to $8,000 in measures and can get 80% of that covered by the rebate,” said Swenor.

State Representative Jenn Hill said using greenhouse gas reduction fund money in the U.P. would benefit the economy and bring peace of mind.

“The impact is that one of the most direct benefits is that once people get these energy efficiency measures put in, they are actually less likely to not pay their bill because costs have gone down so much and they gain that peace of mind that they don’t have to worry, ‘how am I going to pay a $600 light bill?’” said Hill.

Apply for future energy assistance here.

