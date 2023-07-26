Superior Watershed Partnership Great Lakes Climate Corps completes 25th solar project

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marcia Delaski lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, she’s struggled to make ends meet, especially with home heating and electricity bills.

After getting an energy assessment from the Superior Watershed Partnership, she qualified for a low-income solar system.

“I thought, ‘Wow, that is just amazing,’ so, here we go,” Delaski said. “Everything went by steps and everything checked out with my house and naturally, I’m very surprised and I’m very happy and thankful that I was able to get those put in.”

Crews from Peninsula Solar took just two days to install the six-panel, 2.7-kilowatt solar system on Delaski’s roof. It’s all part of the SWP Energy and Climate Office’s low-income solar project.

“Our solar program is the only program in the state where people can get free solar panels through an application process,” said Solomon Kronberg, SWP Energy Services Lead. “There is no other organization doing this kind of work.”

This was the 25th solar system they’ve installed in the U.P. through the state-funded program, but the first in Marquette.

“She’s like a true neighbor to us because she’s right here,” Kronberg added. “We’re really excited that we’re starting to do this work so close to home and she’s the first one. She’s super active in the community, she’s a really avid volunteer.”

This program has seen solar systems installed in Baraga, Delta, Houghton, Iron, Menominee, Ontonagon and Schoolcraft counties. The SWP and the Great Lakes Climate Corps are not limited to residential solar; they have also installed 20 solar panels at the SWP main office inside Presque Isle Park.

