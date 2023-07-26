Summer swelter with rounds of strong storms through early Friday

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

An amplifying warm air ridge approaches Upper Michigan and the Upper Midwest this week, ramping up heat and humidity levels -- heat indices could reach extreme caution Thursday. Sliding down the path of the ridge are a series of Canadian Prairies systems to trigger showers and thunderstorms across the U.P. through early Friday -- local flash flooding is possible from heavy downpours and isolated storms can turn severe, bringing damaging hail and winds. Milder, slightly drier air brings refreshment to the weekend before heat and humidity pick up again early next week.

Tonight: Gradual clearing with rain, thunderstorms moving out east; patchy areas of dense fog

>Lows: 60

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms picking up later in the afternoon; hot and humid

>Highs: 80s/90

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with few showers and thunderstorms moving south; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 60s/80 (cooler Lake Superior shore)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers; cooler

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers; mild

>Highs: 70s/80

Monday, July 31st: Partly cloudy with few showers; mild

>Highs: 70s/80

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few showers and thunderstorms; mild

>Highs: 70s

