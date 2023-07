MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Christine Harkness, a Speech Language Pathologist, speaks with Elizabeth Peterson about her upcoming presentation called “Aging Up.”

The event is on Monday, July 31 at 1 p.m. and August 28 at 1 p.m. at the Negaunee Senior Center. It is free to attend.

