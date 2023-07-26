Showers and thunderstorms increase today

A disturbance tracking south of the U.P. will bring scattered showers and thundershowers across the area. It starts during the morning and into the afternoon. Then, a cold front will pass through tomorrow evening. Ahead of it the heat and humidity increase. Storms will fire up during the afternoon and evening. Some could be strong to severe with hail and strong winds. Otherwise, a cooler air mass moves in behind this system on Friday through the weekend.

Today: Showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s along the shorelines, upper 70s to mid 80s inland

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot, humid with afternoon thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 80s to 90° inland, upper 70s to 80s along the shorelines

Friday: A few morning showers in the south. Then, becoming breezy and sunny

>Highs: Upper 60s north, low 70s south

Saturday: Sun/clouds and cool

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Sunday: Sun/clouds and cool

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Mid-70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

