Senate GOP leader McConnell briefly leaves news conference after freezing up mid-sentence

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was fine after briefly freezing and being walked away during a news conference. (CNN, POOL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell briefly left his own press conference Wednesday after stopping his remarks mid-sentence and staring off into space for several seconds.

McConnell approached the podium for his weekly press conference and began speaking about the annual defense bill on the floor, which he said was proceeding with “good bipartisan cooperation.” But he then appeared to lose his train of thought, trailing off with a drawn-out “uh.”

The Kentucky senator then appeared to freeze up and stared vacantly for around 20 seconds before his colleagues in Republican leadership, who were standing behind him and could not see his face, grabbed his elbows and asked if he wanted to go back to his office.

He did not answer, but slowly walked back to his office with an aide and Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, a former orthopedic surgeon who is the No. 3 Republican in the Senate. After sitting down in his office for several minutes, McConnell later returned to the press conference and answered questions from the press.

Republican Leader Mitch McConnell was unable to finish his opening remarks during his weekly press conference. (Credit: POOL/CNN Newsource)

Asked about what happened, McConnell said he was “fine.” Asked if he is still able to do his job, he said, “Yeah.”

A McConnell aide said he felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment. The aide requested anonymity to speak about the senator’s health.

McConnell, 81, was out of the Senate for almost six weeks earlier this year after falling and hitting his head. His office later said he suffered a concussion and fractured a rib. His speech has recently sounded more halting, prompting questions among some of his colleagues about his health.

After the press conference, Barrasso told reporters he “wanted to make sure everything was fine” and walked McConnell down the hall to his office.

Barrasso said he has been concerned since McConnell was injured earlier this year, “and I continue to be concerned.”

But asked about his particular concerns, Barrasso said: “I said I was concerned when he fell and hit his head a number of months ago and was hospitalized. And I think he’s made a remarkable recovery, he’s doing a great job leading our conference and was able to answer every question the press asked him today.”

McConnell was reelected easily to another term to lead the conference last year, despite a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott. But several Republicans, including No. 2 Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota and Barrasso, are seen as waiting in the wings to someday replace McConnell as leader.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn, who is also seen as a potential candidate to succeed McConnell, told reporters after the episode, “I support Senator McConnell as long as he wants to serve as leader.”

McConnell’s fall in March was the second major injury for McConnell in recent years. Four years ago he tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, causing a shoulder fracture that required surgery. McConnell had polio in his early childhood and he has long acknowledged some difficulty as an adult in climbing stairs.

First elected to the Senate in 1984, McConnell became the longest-serving Senate party leader in history in January.

The Republican leader is one of several senators who have been absent due to health issues this year. Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, 90, was out of the Senate for more than two months after suffering from a bout of shingles. And Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., 53, took a weekslong leave to get treatment for clinical depression.

__

Associated Press writers Kevin Freking and Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says
During the investigation, the three men chatted online with undercover deputies posing as...
3 arrested for child sex crimes in Houghton County, including former professor
Vehicle drives into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
Driver arrested for OWI after driving into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
Latrice Jones worked at Majestic Care nursing home in Livonia, Michigan.
Nurse hit, killed by car while helping patient: ‘Her memory should be treasured’
File Photo: Airsoft guns, which can look similar to real handguns. The gun in the middle is an...
Colorado man arrested after brandishing firearm in Iron Mountain fast-food parking lot

Latest News

A Phoenix-area homeowner said he ran outside to help a mail carrier who appeared to be...
‘She’s going to faint’: Homeowner helps pregnant mail carrier working in sweltering heat
Omarion Ford was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together
FILE - Michael Jackson arrives at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse for his child molestation...
Michael Jackson’s employees were not legally obligated to prevent sex abuse, lawyer argues in court
There will be multiple stages and areas to purchase alcohol and marijuana.
Elevated Exotics to throw Summer’s End Smoke Out music festival
FILE - This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose,...
GRAPHIC: Ohio officer fired after letting his police dog attack a surrendering truck driver