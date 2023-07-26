SAIL celebrates 33 years of the ADA

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Alliance for Independent Living (SAIL) celebrated an important anniversary Wednesday.

33 years ago, on July 26, 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed to prevent discrimination against people with disabilities in all facets of life.

Members of SAIL and supporters were in Negaunee celebrating with pasties from Iron Town Pasties, cake, live music and games. They also had adaptive bikes on display the public could learn about and even try out.

“Today, we want people to just come out and learn about how we want everybody to be included in everything that’s possible, from outdoor recreation to employment to whatever we can include all individuals with any disability visible or invisible. We’re really excited to celebrate the ADA and share the good word of access to everything for all,” said Julie Shaw, SAIL executive director.

SAIL provides advocacy, living skills, peer support and assistive technology for people with disabilities from their offices located on Wright Street in Marquette.

