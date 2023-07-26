Report: Spartans to host Wolverines at night on NBC

The Oct. 21 matchup will be the first night game held in East Lansing for the rivalry game.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For just the third time in the history of the in-state rivalry, Michigan and Michigan State will take to the gridiron under the lights come October.

The Oct. 21 matchup will be the first night game held in East Lansing for the rivalry game. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. and will air on WILX.

The two previous night games in the rivalry were held in Ann Arbor. The Oct. 5, 2017 matchup saw the Spartans leave the Big House victorious with a 14-10 win. Last season’s game saw No. 3 Michigan win defiantly 29-7 en route to a second-consecutive Big Ten Championship.

This season will mark the 116th meeting between the two, with Michigan leading the all-time record at 72-38-5.

Tune in this season to see who will claim the Paul Bunyan Trophy for the 2023 season when the game airs on WILX.

