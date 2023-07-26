Negaunee Junior Baseball State Champs to receive big welcome home

The community is planning a police escort and celebration Wednesday evening
Negaunee's 14U team took home the state title for the first time in program history
Negaunee's 14U team took home the state title for the first time in program history(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Excitement is building as the Negaunee community prepares to welcome home the Negaunee Junior Boys Little League 14U team.

Negaunee won its first-ever state championship Tuesday, shocking Muskegon Roosevelt Park, 8-4.

As the team returns home Wednesday, they’ll receive a police escort from the Alger County Line all the way back to Negaunee.

The community is also invited to welcome them home at a celebration set to begin at 5:30p.m. at Rivers Field off Prince Street in Negaunee.

Negaunee advances to the regional tournament to be held in Midland, August 2, they’re set to play Kentucky.

