Negaunee Fire Department hosting 128th annual Upper Peninsula Firefighters Tournament

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Things are heating up at the Negaunee Fire Department as its volunteer crew prepares to host the 128th annual Upper Peninsula Firefighters Tournament.

Activities kick off Friday, July 28, at 7:00 p.m. with a dress parade, followed by a street dance and shirttail parade at 10:00 p.m.

The parades start at the intersection of Mitchell and Brown Streets and will make their way down Rail Street, ending at the ice rink.

All races, the street dance, the chicken dinner, and the firefighter’s ball will take place inside the Negaunee Ice Arena.

TV6′s Tia Trudeon stopped by the Negaunee Fire Department on Wednesday morning to chat with Secretary Mason Tompkins and former volunteer firefighter Steve Asplund about “going back to the roots” with this long-standing tradition.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon is live at the Negaunee Fire Department of the 128th Annual Upper Peninsula Firefighters Tournament.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Negaunee Fire Department's Secretary about the upcoming Upper Peninsula Firefighters Tournament.

And finally, Trudgeon challenges Asplund to a hose race.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon challenges Steve Asplund in a hose race ahead of the Upper Peninsula Firefighters Tournament.

You can learn more about the Upper Peninsula Firefighters Tournament will draw about 40 teams from across the U.P. and Northern Wisconsin.

You can check out the full schedule of activities on the Negaunee Fire Association Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.