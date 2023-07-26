Negaunee Fire Department hosting 128th annual Upper Peninsula Firefighters Tournament

The Negaunee Fire Department hopes to ramp up participation with its “Back to our Roots” tournament theme.
Mason Tompkins, TV6's Tia Trudgeon, and Steve Asplund have some fun at the fire hall ahead of the Upper Peninsula Firefighters Tournament.
Mason Tompkins, TV6's Tia Trudgeon, and Steve Asplund have some fun at the fire hall ahead of the Upper Peninsula Firefighters Tournament.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Things are heating up at the Negaunee Fire Department as its volunteer crew prepares to host the 128th annual Upper Peninsula Firefighters Tournament.

Activities kick off Friday, July 28, at 7:00 p.m. with a dress parade, followed by a street dance and shirttail parade at 10:00 p.m.

The parades start at the intersection of Mitchell and Brown Streets and will make their way down Rail Street, ending at the ice rink.

All races, the street dance, the chicken dinner, and the firefighter’s ball will take place inside the Negaunee Ice Arena.

TV6′s Tia Trudeon stopped by the Negaunee Fire Department on Wednesday morning to chat with Secretary Mason Tompkins and former volunteer firefighter Steve Asplund about “going back to the roots” with this long-standing tradition.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon is live at the Negaunee Fire Department of the 128th Annual Upper Peninsula Firefighters Tournament.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Negaunee Fire Department's Secretary about the upcoming Upper Peninsula Firefighters Tournament.

Trudgeon challenges Asplund to a hose race.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon challenges Steve Asplund in a hose race ahead of the Upper Peninsula Firefighters Tournament.

You can learn more about the Upper Peninsula Firefighters Tournament will draw about 40 teams from across the U.P. and Northern Wisconsin.

You can check out the full schedule of activities on the Negaunee Fire Association Facebook page.

