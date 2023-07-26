Michigan State Police Marine Dive Team training at Municipal Docks in Escanaba

Michigan State Police Dive Team training
Michigan State Police Dive Team training(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Marine Dive Team is doing a training exercise at the Municipal Docks in Escanaba Wednesday.

According to the Michigan State Police, they are also checking for evidence from a past incident. No further information was available on the specific incident.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue Team was also there for the training.

According to a TV6 Reporter at the scene, three divers were in the water swimming back and forth in a grid-like search just under the water’s surface and down to the lake bed.

Spotters were on the pier holding lines and other members of the teams posted dive flags on the pier posts to warn boaters and others that divers were in the water.

