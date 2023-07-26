Michigamme Township clerk recall petition language approved by Marquette County Election Commission

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigamme Township’s clerk could be recalled.

The Marquette County Election Commission conducted a hearing on Wednesday to ensure the factuality and clarity of the recall language filed against Neil Hanson.

Johnnie Hillis, who filed the recall petition, claims Hanson relinquished his powers to the township supervisor, has been neglecting his duties, has not been responsive to calls or emails, and does not attend enough meetings. Hanson says that unexpected health problems have affected his work, but he is still able to serve as Michigamme Township’s clerk.

The Election Commission approved the language of the recall. Hanson has ten days to appeal the decision before Hillis can begin collecting signatures for the petition.

“If the clerk decides not to appeal the decision, they’re going to go ahead and run the petitions and hand them out and go door-to-door for signatures,” said Linda Talsma, Marquette County clerk. “Then we go ahead, and we put that recall on the ballot.”

The petition needs 54 signatures to make it to a ballot.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.