Michigamme Township clerk recall petition language approved by Marquette County Election Commission

Michigamme Township Clerk Neil Hanson
Michigamme Township Clerk Neil Hanson(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigamme Township’s clerk could be recalled.

The Marquette County Election Commission conducted a hearing on Wednesday to ensure the factuality and clarity of the recall language filed against Neil Hanson.

Johnnie Hillis, who filed the recall petition, claims Hanson relinquished his powers to the township supervisor, has been neglecting his duties, has not been responsive to calls or emails, and does not attend enough meetings. Hanson says that unexpected health problems have affected his work, but he is still able to serve as Michigamme Township’s clerk.

The Election Commission approved the language of the recall. Hanson has ten days to appeal the decision before Hillis can begin collecting signatures for the petition.

“If the clerk decides not to appeal the decision, they’re going to go ahead and run the petitions and hand them out and go door-to-door for signatures,” said Linda Talsma, Marquette County clerk. “Then we go ahead, and we put that recall on the ballot.”

The petition needs 54 signatures to make it to a ballot.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says
During the investigation, the three men chatted online with undercover deputies posing as...
3 arrested for child sex crimes in Houghton County, including former professor
Vehicle drives into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
Driver arrested for OWI after driving into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
Latrice Jones worked at Majestic Care nursing home in Livonia, Michigan.
Nurse hit, killed by car while helping patient: ‘Her memory should be treasured’
File Photo: Airsoft guns, which can look similar to real handguns. The gun in the middle is an...
Colorado man arrested after brandishing firearm in Iron Mountain fast-food parking lot

Latest News

There will be multiple stages and areas to purchase alcohol and marijuana.
Elevated Exotics to throw Summer’s End Smoke Out music festival
The tour will feature six gardens and a refreshment stand at Peter White Public Library.
Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee preps for upcoming annual Garden Tour
Thursday afternoon heat index could reach extreme caution -- soaking rain, isolated t’storms...
Summer swelter with rounds of strong storms through early Friday
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation to protect LGBTQ+ youth, ban conversion therapy