MIA Korean War solider identified as 20-year-old Palmer man

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLUC) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Wednesday that a 20-year-old Palmer man who was killed during the Korean War has been identified.

Army Cpl. Gordon D. McCarthy was accounted for on Feb. 13, 2023.

According to a press release from DPAA, in 1950, McCarthy was a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.

Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.

On July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, which supposedly contained the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, and were sent to the DPAA laboratory for identification.

To identify McCarthy’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA and Y-chromosome DNA analysis.

McCarthy’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

