MIA Korean War solider identified as 20-year-old Palmer man

Army Cpl. Gordon D. McCarthy, 20, Palmer, Michigan
Army Cpl. Gordon D. McCarthy, 20, Palmer, Michigan(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLUC) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Wednesday that a 20-year-old Palmer man who was killed during the Korean War has been identified.

Army Cpl. Gordon D. McCarthy was accounted for on Feb. 13, 2023.

According to a press release from DPAA, in 1950, McCarthy was a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.

Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.

On July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, which supposedly contained the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, and were sent to the DPAA laboratory for identification.

To identify McCarthy’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA and Y-chromosome DNA analysis.

McCarthy’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says
During the investigation, the three men chatted online with undercover deputies posing as...
3 arrested for child sex crimes in Houghton County, including former professor
Vehicle drives into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
Driver arrested for OWI after driving into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
File Photo: Airsoft guns, which can look similar to real handguns. The gun in the middle is an...
Colorado man arrested after brandishing firearm in Iron Mountain fast-food parking lot
Latrice Jones worked at Majestic Care nursing home in Livonia, Michigan.
Nurse hit, killed by car while helping patient: ‘Her memory should be treasured’

Latest News

Michigan State Police Dive Team training
Michigan State Police Marine Dive Team training at Municipal Docks in Escanaba
Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Doozers with DJ Morgan-Heredia.
Doozers adds sugar cookie pasty to lineup of sweet offerings
Mason Tompkins, TV6's Tia Trudgeon, and Steve Asplund have some fun at the fire hall ahead of...
Negaunee Fire Department hosting 128th annual Upper Peninsula Firefighters Tournament
Boil advisory for Atlantic Mine in effect