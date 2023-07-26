Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee preps for upcoming annual Garden Tour

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee (MBRC) is preparing for the 29th annual Garden Tour.

This self-guided tour will feature six gardens from Marquette residents and a refreshment stand at the Peter White Public Library. This is a fundraiser for next year’s Petunia Pandemonium and the upkeep of gardens in Marquette.

Jill LaMere, MBRC president, said this is a way to celebrate the beauty of Marquette.

“There’s something different about every one of them,” said LaMere. “We’re so happy to have so many people who are willing to open their gardens to us.”

Gary Bell, a homeowner, said this is his first year being a part of the tour.

“Mine is a little different because it’s all flowers and they’re in containers, but like I said, the flowers are beautiful and I think people will enjoy it. I encourage other people who have flower gardens or other gardens to join the Garden Tour,” said Bell.

To add your garden to the next tour, go to the beautification committee website, or you can sign up at one of the garden tours.

LaMere said they are very thankful for all the fundraising efforts done last year to make the tour possible this year.

The tour will take place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, rain or shine. Tickets can be purchased at different flower shops in Marquette, as well as Peter White Public Library. Tickets are $10, and children under 12 are free.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.