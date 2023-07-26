Keweenaw Land Trust to hold free community walk on Boundary Road Trails this Saturday

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Keweenaw Land Trust (KLT) is planning to offer a free community ‘guided exploration’ of the Boundary Road Trails.

This is on Boundary Rd. outside of Chassell and is part of the Pilgrim River Watershed Project. The project protects 1,200 acres and 3.5 miles of the Pilgrim River corridor for future generations.

KLT Board Member Nancy Langston will be leading the hike.

“It’s always nice to come on a group walk,” said Langston. “Then you can meet some new people you might want to hike with in the future, and just get to know some new places.”

The hike is around 3.6 miles. It starts in the trails parking lot at 9 a.m. on Saturday with the hike lasting until noon. Water bottles, bug spray and appropriate shoes are encouraged. You can expect to learn about the area’s animals, the watershed and enjoy a snack along the river.

“And learn about the efforts of the local community, lots and lots of different partners, to protect this area for everyone to enjoy,” said Langston.

The Land Trust is in charge of 46 different areas across the Western U.P. That includes 26 nature areas and 20 conservation easements which assist private landowners with protecting their land.

Currently, a new project is in transition to becoming land trust owned.

“Our most recent donation is Silver River Island, which is an entire eight-acre island that Bill and Nanno Rose donated to keep in the public trust,” said Keweenaw Land Trust Project Specialist Patricia Toczydlowski.

Silver River Island is between Copper Harbor and Eagle Harbor along the coast.

The Land Trust has also been working on its national accreditation renewal. This is necessary as a member of the Land Trust Alliance.

“As an accredited land trust, renewal is very important to us,” added Toczydlowski. “Our application is due in a couple of weeks, and we’re in the final stretch of that work. It’s been a primary focus for the last year.”

Those interested in the hike are encouraged to pre-register in case of cancellation due to weather.

To learn how to register, visit the event page on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.