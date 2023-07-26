Keweenaw Land Trust to hold free community walk on Boundary Road Trails this Saturday

The hike will cover 3.6 miles of the trails, starting at 9 a.m. and going until noon.
The hike will cover 3.6 miles of the trails, starting at 9 a.m. and going until noon.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Keweenaw Land Trust (KLT) is planning to offer a free community ‘guided exploration’ of the Boundary Road Trails.

This is on Boundary Rd. outside of Chassell and is part of the Pilgrim River Watershed Project. The project protects 1,200 acres and 3.5 miles of the Pilgrim River corridor for future generations.

KLT Board Member Nancy Langston will be leading the hike.

“It’s always nice to come on a group walk,” said Langston. “Then you can meet some new people you might want to hike with in the future, and just get to know some new places.”

The hike is around 3.6 miles. It starts in the trails parking lot at 9 a.m. on Saturday with the hike lasting until noon. Water bottles, bug spray and appropriate shoes are encouraged. You can expect to learn about the area’s animals, the watershed and enjoy a snack along the river.

“And learn about the efforts of the local community, lots and lots of different partners, to protect this area for everyone to enjoy,” said Langston.

The Land Trust is in charge of 46 different areas across the Western U.P. That includes 26 nature areas and 20 conservation easements which assist private landowners with protecting their land.

Currently, a new project is in transition to becoming land trust owned.

“Our most recent donation is Silver River Island, which is an entire eight-acre island that Bill and Nanno Rose donated to keep in the public trust,” said Keweenaw Land Trust Project Specialist Patricia Toczydlowski.

Silver River Island is between Copper Harbor and Eagle Harbor along the coast.

The Land Trust has also been working on its national accreditation renewal. This is necessary as a member of the Land Trust Alliance.

“As an accredited land trust, renewal is very important to us,” added Toczydlowski. “Our application is due in a couple of weeks, and we’re in the final stretch of that work. It’s been a primary focus for the last year.”

Those interested in the hike are encouraged to pre-register in case of cancellation due to weather.

To learn how to register, visit the event page on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says
During the investigation, the three men chatted online with undercover deputies posing as...
3 arrested for child sex crimes in Houghton County, including former professor
Vehicle drives into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
Driver arrested for OWI after driving into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
Latrice Jones worked at Majestic Care nursing home in Livonia, Michigan.
Nurse hit, killed by car while helping patient: ‘Her memory should be treasured’
File Photo: Airsoft guns, which can look similar to real handguns. The gun in the middle is an...
Colorado man arrested after brandishing firearm in Iron Mountain fast-food parking lot

Latest News

Packers Training Camp begins Wednesday
Packers Training Camp begins Wednesday
The Michigan Corrections Organization said the Alger Correctional Facility has a 40% vacancy...
Alger Correctional Facility in Munising experiences severe staffing crisis
There will be multiple stages and areas to purchase alcohol and marijuana.
Elevated Exotics to throw Summer’s End Smoke Out music festival
The tour will feature six gardens and a refreshment stand at Peter White Public Library.
Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee preps for upcoming annual Garden Tour