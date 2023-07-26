Ishpeming Fire Department hosts historical open house, celebrates 150 years

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Fire Department opened its doors to the community in honor of the city’s 150-year anniversary this past Saturday.

On the outside, there was old and new equipment to peruse. Inside they had trophies and articles from the historical society and past department competitions. Visitors were able to walk through the history of the department.

Jason Annala, Ishpeming Fire Department fire chief, said they wanted to show how the department has grown over the past century and a half.

“We’re doing it so we can show all of our historical items and artifacts. We have a bunch upstairs. I think it’s important to know what went on before you and to keep traditions continuing. It’s interesting to see what actually happened in the past,” said Annala.

Ishpeming city officials wanted to thank the community and sponsors for assisting with all of the 150-year anniversary festivities.

