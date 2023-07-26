Grilled salmon, guest stars highlight Trappers Convention opening dinner

Tyler Seldon of reality show The Last Alaskans shook hands with attendees at the National...
Tyler Seldon of reality show The Last Alaskans shook hands with attendees at the National Trappers Convention dinner(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday marked the opening dinner of this weekend’s National Trappers Association Convention and Outdoor Expo in Escanaba.

The dinner sold out at 400 seats.

Guests lined up to shake hands with stars from popular outdoor shows such as “The Last Alaskans” and “Mountain Men,” including Tyler Selden and Heimo and Edna Korth.

Partygoers dined on grilled Alaskan salmon and put raffle tickets into buckets in hopes of winning everything from rifles to handmade quilts.

The princesses from Alaska’s Fur Rendezvous Festival joined in the fun. Both women are from Eagle River, Alaska.

“The Fur Rondy Festival was actually created as a fur trapping community gathering back in 1934,” 2023 Fur Rendezvous Festival Princess Jilene Galle said.

Dakoma Epperly-May, the second princess in attendance, added she has already met “quite a few amazing people.”

The convention and outdoor show starts Thursday.

It’s at the U.P. State Fairgrounds in Escanaba.

More about the event and ticket costs can be found on the convention’s website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the investigation, the three men chatted online with undercover deputies posing as...
3 arrested for child sex crimes in Houghton County, including former professor
Vehicle drives into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
Driver arrested for OWI after driving into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
Handcuffs graphic
Man charged for traveling from WI to Iron Mountain, sexually assaulting juvenile
File Photo: Airsoft guns, which can look similar to real handguns. The gun in the middle is an...
Colorado man arrested after brandishing firearm in Iron Mountain fast-food parking lot
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says

Latest News

Delta Conservation District CEO Rory Mattson during special board meeting at Pioneer Trail Park...
Fireworks fly at Delta Conservation District board meeting
Solar panels installed in Marquette
Superior Watershed Partnership Great Lakes Climate Corps completes 25th solar project
Baraga County Shelter Home to hold hiring event at outreach office in L’Anse
The event will allow interested parties to ask questions about the program, fill out...
Baraga County Shelter Home to hold hiring event at outreach office in L’Anse