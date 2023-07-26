Grilled salmon, guest stars highlight Trappers Convention opening dinner

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday marked the opening dinner of this weekend’s National Trappers Association Convention and Outdoor Expo in Escanaba.

The dinner sold out at 400 seats.

Guests lined up to shake hands with stars from popular outdoor shows such as “The Last Alaskans” and “Mountain Men,” including Tyler Selden and Heimo and Edna Korth.

Partygoers dined on grilled Alaskan salmon and put raffle tickets into buckets in hopes of winning everything from rifles to handmade quilts.

The princesses from Alaska’s Fur Rendezvous Festival joined in the fun. Both women are from Eagle River, Alaska.

“The Fur Rondy Festival was actually created as a fur trapping community gathering back in 1934,” 2023 Fur Rendezvous Festival Princess Jilene Galle said.

Dakoma Epperly-May, the second princess in attendance, added she has already met “quite a few amazing people.”

The convention and outdoor show starts Thursday.

It’s at the U.P. State Fairgrounds in Escanaba.

More about the event and ticket costs can be found on the convention’s website.

