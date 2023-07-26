Fireworks fly at Delta Conservation District board meeting

Delta Conservation District CEO Rory Mattson during special board meeting at Pioneer Trail Park...
Delta Conservation District CEO Rory Mattson during special board meeting at Pioneer Trail Park pavillion(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - New board members clashed with seasoned veterans at Tuesday’s Delta Conservation District board meeting at Pioneer Trail Park Pavilion.

The debate between newcomer Joe Kaplan and Chair Robert VanDamme centered around one agenda item--Delta Conservation District CEO Rory Mattson’s request for an immediate payout of his District Liability Account (DLA).

A DLA is an employee’s account that holds bonuses for performing extra work, board members said.

Mattson’s DLA account holds $73,000, according to the board.

VanDamme and Kaplan’s conversation resembled a tennis match with each lobbing the ball back before the other was finished speaking.

At one point, VanDamme even told Kaplan, “Now it’s my turn to talk.”

VanDamme’s point was that the money was already in Mattson’s account, so why not pay it out now.

However, Kaplan said he’s not ready to move forward on this issue without knowing where the money came from and why it was paid into Mattson’s DLA account.

“It just raises the question of how these district accounts are being funded, and how they’ve been used throughout the years,” Kaplan said.

He also said Mattson is not eligible to take out the money until the end of December.

The board was unable to come to an agreement today.

The vote to table the discussion to next month’s meeting passed 3-2.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the investigation, the three men chatted online with undercover deputies posing as...
3 arrested for child sex crimes in Houghton County, including former professor
Vehicle drives into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
Driver arrested for OWI after driving into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
Handcuffs graphic
Man charged for traveling from WI to Iron Mountain, sexually assaulting juvenile
File Photo: Airsoft guns, which can look similar to real handguns. The gun in the middle is an...
Colorado man arrested after brandishing firearm in Iron Mountain fast-food parking lot
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says

Latest News

Tyler Seldon of reality show The Last Alaskans shook hands with attendees at the National...
Grilled salmon, guest stars highlight Trappers Convention opening dinner
Solar panels installed in Marquette
Superior Watershed Partnership Great Lakes Climate Corps completes 25th solar project
Baraga County Shelter Home to hold hiring event at outreach office in L’Anse
The event will allow interested parties to ask questions about the program, fill out...
Baraga County Shelter Home to hold hiring event at outreach office in L’Anse