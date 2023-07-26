Fireworks fly at Delta Conservation District board meeting

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - New board members clashed with seasoned veterans at Tuesday’s Delta Conservation District board meeting at Pioneer Trail Park Pavilion.

The debate between newcomer Joe Kaplan and Chair Robert VanDamme centered around one agenda item--Delta Conservation District CEO Rory Mattson’s request for an immediate payout of his District Liability Account (DLA).

A DLA is an employee’s account that holds bonuses for performing extra work, board members said.

Mattson’s DLA account holds $73,000, according to the board.

VanDamme and Kaplan’s conversation resembled a tennis match with each lobbing the ball back before the other was finished speaking.

At one point, VanDamme even told Kaplan, “Now it’s my turn to talk.”

VanDamme’s point was that the money was already in Mattson’s account, so why not pay it out now.

However, Kaplan said he’s not ready to move forward on this issue without knowing where the money came from and why it was paid into Mattson’s DLA account.

“It just raises the question of how these district accounts are being funded, and how they’ve been used throughout the years,” Kaplan said.

He also said Mattson is not eligible to take out the money until the end of December.

The board was unable to come to an agreement today.

The vote to table the discussion to next month’s meeting passed 3-2.

