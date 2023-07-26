Feeding America to distribute in multiple Schoolcraft and Marquette Counties Wednesday

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan is scheduled to distribute food in Schoolcraft and Marquette Counties on Wednesday.

The first event is located at the Central Park Ball Field, located on Tannery Road in Manistique. Distribution begins at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The second event is at Grace Lutheran Church in Gwinn. Distribution there begins at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.

These are both drive-thru events, it is asked that anyone picking up items please stay in their vehicle.

