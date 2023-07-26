Elevated Exotics to throw Summer’s End Smoke Out music festival

REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Tickets are on sale now for the Elevated Exotics 2023 Summer’s End Smoke Out music festival.

Nilsson Davis, Elevated Exotics and Summer’s End Smoke Out CEO/founder said this festival will feature locally and nationally recognized musicians of all genres. There will be multiple stages and areas to purchase alcohol and marijuana.

Davis said this event is about bringing people together, giving back and having fun.

“[It’s about] showing people what the brand is about too. What their money is going to when they buy at Elevated Exotics. We do give back, not just in social equity ways but in fun ways too,” said Davis.

Summer’s End Smoke Out will run from August 11 to 13 at the Boulder Alley disc golf course in Republic. Tickets range from $30 to $70. Campsites will be available.

