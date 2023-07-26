Doozers adds sugar cookie pasty to lineup of sweet offerings

Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at the Ishpeming cookie shop.
Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Doozers with DJ Morgan-Heredia.
Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Doozers with DJ Morgan-Heredia.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Doozers cookie shop is all settled into its new space in Ishpeming’s Gossard Building.

Upper Michigan Today takes the show on the road to check out its permanent storefront.

Plus, Doozers co-owner DJ Morgan-Heredia unveils a new cookie offering: the sugar cookie pasty.

They’ll be offered in rotating flavors including apple jam filling, chocolate, and sprinkle-filled.

You can pick one up at the Marquette Farmers Market.

Apart from its permanent storefront in the Gossard Building, you can find Doozers at the Wednesday Night and Saturday Farmers Markets in Marquette and at various festivals throughout the summer.

The shop is in its busy event season but it’s still taking custom orders! You can place yours, check out the rest of Doozers’ offerings, and keep up with the company at @Gimmedoozers on Facebook and Instagram.

