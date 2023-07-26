Boil advisory for Atlantic Mine in effect

ATLANTIC MINE, Mich. (WLUC) - Due to a drop in pressure in the Adams Township water supply, bacterial contamination may have occurred in the water system in Atlantic Mine only.

According to a press release from the Adams Township Office Manager, bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout our environment. Corrective measures are currently being undertaken to correct the situation.

Do not drink the water without boiling it first.

Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Continue using boiled or bottled water until further notice.

These precautionary actions are being taken due to the loss of water pressure in the water distribution system caused by a water main break on 7/24/2023. Whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant length of time, precautionary measures are recommended.

Adams Township is working to get pressure restored, and water staff will be taking other remedial actions such as flushing and collecting bacteriological samples from around the system. The samples will be collected to determine that the water quality meets the state drinking water standards. We will inform you when tests show no bacteria, and you no longer need to boil your water. We anticipate resolving the problem within 48 hours.

This boil water notice shall remain in effect until results from the sampling verify the water is safe to drink. Customers will be advised when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

For more information, please contact Heather at the Adams Township office at 906-482-4420, adamstwp@adamstwp.us or PO Box 520, South Range, MI. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1(800) 426-4791.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.