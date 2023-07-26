“Best Pizza in the Upper Peninsula” opens pizzeria in Green Bay area

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a new pizzeria in the Green Bay area, and fans of pizza in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula probably know the name.

Riverside Pizza opened last week at 2822 Ramada Way in Ashwaubenon.

It’s the first time Riverside Pizza has expanded beyond Iron River, Michigan, where it opened in 1946. Riverside Pizzeria boasts that it’s consistently voted the number-one pizza in the U.P., including “Best Pizza in the Upper Peninsula” in an MLive poll.

The Ashwaubenon location open for dine-in or carry-out 4 to 9 p.m. daily except Tuesdays, when it’s closed.

The menu includes hot dogs and a garden salad, and Riverside Pizza offers a gluten-free crust on a 10″ pizza.

The website says a 50-cent service charge is added for each pizza on a takeout order and a 3% convenience fee on credit or debit card payments.

