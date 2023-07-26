Baraga County Shelter Home to hold hiring event at outreach office in L’Anse

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Baraga County Shelter Home (BCSH) is looking to increase its staff through a hiring event on Thursday.

“We serve survivors of domestic violence within Baraga County,” said BCSH Executive Director Gwen Apger. “We have an ongoing, steady client base.”

The program provides shelter to victims of domestic violence and their children 24/7. Supportive listening, court accompaniment and other services are also provided.

“If we have a domestic violence survivor that needs transportation to a job interview, we could provide transportation,” continued Apger. “If a survivor needs help finding housing, we help with housing. Some of our survivors are so traumatized, they don’t think about how to fill out a job application, but we are there to help support them.”

The hiring event will allow interested parties to ask questions of the current staff and fill out applications. On-site interviews will also be available.

The program is looking to hire as many as possible.

“We’re looking for crisis advocates for weekends, evenings, and overnights,” added Apger. “If you care about your fellow human beings and you have passion and drive, come apply.”

Requirements include a criminal history check, State and National Sex Offender Registry clearance, and Child Protective Service clearance.

The hiring event will be at the program’s outreach office on the lower level of American Legion Post 144 in L’Anse. It runs from 3 to 6 p.m.

Check out the program’s website or call the BCSH at (906) 524-7078 for more information.

