Alger Correctional Facility in Munising experiences severe staffing crisis

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Corrections Organization, a union for corrections officers, says the Alger Correctional Facility is experiencing a severe staffing crisis.

The union said the facility only has 100 of its 166 required staff.

The union also said from June 25 to July 8 of 2023, there were 406 overtime shifts, and 208 of those shifts were mandatory double shifts.

“I haven’t worked more than three days without, at least, some version of voluntary or mandatory overtime,” Alger Correctional Facility Officer Timothy Fleury said. “So many of my co-workers are experiencing the same thing.”

Michigan Corrections Organization President Byron Osborn said the staffing crisis has been going on for several years and is getting worse at Alger and other prisons.

“I would say the facilities that are in the worst shape, that we would say are at a critical point of the staffing crisis, there are 12 of them, and all six in the Upper Peninsula are in that twelve,” Osborn said. “They’re all running from 25% to 40% vacancy rates.”

In an email to TV6, Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Kyle Kaminski addressed this shortage.

“Like many employers, the MDOC is facing significant staffing pressures in some communities,” Kaminski said. “This has a direct impact on our current employees, who must consistently answer the call to ensure that our facilities can operate.”

Osborn said a lack of retirement benefits in a dangerous work environment is the cause of shortages.

“We believe, for the last 20 years, various legislatures have chosen to erode away the benefits packages for state corrections officers,” Osborn said. “There’s no longer retiree healthcare coverage for state corrections officers, there’s no longer a pension for corrections officers.”

In the same email, Kaminski responded to these claims.

“The legislature and MDOC recently agreed to $12 million in recruitment and retention bonuses in the upcoming fiscal year for corrections officers,” Kaminski said. “The department has also invested in trying to improve the working environment, equipment, and experience of employees to increase retention, which is an ongoing effort at all prisons.”

Fleury said he remains hopeful that staffing will return to normal.

