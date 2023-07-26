3 names land on ballot for Escanaba city council positions ahead of November election
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Three individuals have successfully secured their names on the ballot for City Council positions for the upcoming November election.
City Council Nominating Petitions were due 15 weeks prior to the election in the City Clerk’s Office by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
The following individuals will have their names placed on the ballot for two, 4-year-term, council member positions:
- Tyler DuBord
- Karen Moore
- Rhonda Waters
Further election information can be received by calling the Escanaba City Clerk’s Office at (906) 786-1194 or by visiting escanaba.org.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.