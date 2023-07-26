20th annual Swim Teal Lake to take place Saturday

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Swimmers will be heading out to Teal Lake this weekend for a special cause.

The 20th annual Swim Teal Lake is happening on Saturday. Swim Teal Lake is a benefit for the U.P. Diabetes Outreach Network (UPDON).

Participants can do the full 2.25-mile swim or the “short and sweet swim” which is just a quarter mile. Teal Lake Race Director, Kristen Cambensy, says the event is open to everyone of all ages and abilities.

“Swimmers will get t-shirts and caps,” Cambensy said. “They also get a free lunch sponsored by the West End Health Foundation and our program sponsor, UPCAP.”

For the shorter swim, UPDON asks for a $20 donation. For the longer swim, they ask for a $75 donation.

Information on how to sign up is available on Swim Teal Lake’s website.

