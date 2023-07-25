USDA to expand access to rural health care in the Upper Peninsula

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Tuesday that it’s expanding its access to health care for more than five million people living in 39 states and Puerto Rico.

“The Biden-Harris Administration responded quickly to deliver immediate economic relief and to ensure people have access to quality health care during one of the most critical times in our nation’s history,” USDA Deputy Secretary Torres Small said. “USDA’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grants program has played a key role in strengthening rural America’s health care infrastructure and building capacity for the future.”

According to a press release from the USDA, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has two projects with a total investment of $384,685.

“The pandemic took a heavy toll on rural areas that have limited resources to sustain transportation and equipment,” said USDA Rural Development State Director for Michigan Brandon Fewins. “These funds will help replenish and increase access to health care in the Upper Peninsula.”

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital will use a $349,685 grant to purchase equipment, including a general X-ray machine, fluoroscopy and portable-imaging equipment. These items had significant use during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The Gogebic-Ontonagon Community Action Agency will use a $35,000 grant to purchase a vehicle to transport meals to homebound individuals. The need for this project was identified as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic and will increase the region’s resilience to maintain services for future public health emergencies.

USDA is awarding $129 million in Emergency Rural Health Care Grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across the nation. These grants will help 172 rural health care organizations expand critical services.

