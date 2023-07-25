The UPside - Josh Frantti

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan is Someplace Special because of the hard work of individuals and organizations that make a difference in the community. Each Monday, TV6 shines a light on these people and organizations with our UPside report. This week’s UPsider is Josh Frantti.

Josh Frantti grew up in Calumet, played football at Michigan Tech, and is now a Calumet High School teacher.

After college, Josh began substitute teaching, which lead him to start coaching, and he hasn’t quit yet. Frantti is the coach of the football team, an assistant coach on the hockey team, coaches youth hockey, coaches three little league teams including an all-star team, and is president of the Keweenaw Little League.

In addition to all the time Frantti puts into coaching, he’s also been a volunteer firefighter in Laurium for the last ten years. Frantti says without the support of his family he wouldn’t be able to do nearly as much as he does. Coaching youth sports teaches kids so much more than how to play a game. Great coaches can continue to impact the lives of players decades after they’re done playing.

Spending so much of his free time coaching area youth, as well as volunteering to fight fires, is why Josh Frantti is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

