TEAM Wireless to give away backpacks, school supplies

Backpacks from TEAM Wireless's Backpack 4 Kids event
Backpacks from TEAM Wireless's Backpack 4 Kids event(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. cellphone store is helping kids get ready for school this weekend.

TEAM Wireless is holding its 5th annual Backpack 4 Kids event on Saturday. Every kid who visits any of TEAM’s locations will get one free backpack full of school supplies like a notebook, pencils, and crayons. Throughout its various locations, TEAM will provide about 5,000 backpacks and nearly $200,000 in school supplies.

TEAM Wireless says it’s ready for a large turnout this year.

“Turnout has really varied over the years, but we’ve seen as many as 100 children at our Escanaba and Marquette locations,” said Justin Burford, TEAM Wireless vice president of marketing. “We always have a lot of bags on hand. We want to make sure they get into the hands of families in the area that could use a little help this school season.”

Backpack 4 Kids will be this Saturday, July 29 at 9 a.m. at every TEAM Wireless location.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the investigation, the three men chatted online with undercover deputies posing as...
3 arrested for child sex crimes in Houghton County, including former professor
Vehicle drives into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
Driver arrested for OWI after driving into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
Handcuffs graphic
Man arrested for traveling from WI to Iron Mountain, sexually assaulting juvenile
File Photo: Airsoft guns, which can look similar to real handguns. The gun in the middle is an...
Colorado man arrested after brandishing firearm in Iron Mountain fast-food parking lot
The Ishpeming Police and Fire Department on scene of a trailer fire on Woodland Drive.
Travel trailer total loss after fire in Ishpeming Township

Latest News

Sam White and Adam Maslak in "The Odd Couple".
‘The Odd Couple’ to take over Lake Superior Theatre August 1-6
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America West Michigan to visit Dickinson County Tuesday morning
More than 65 parties have asked to be on the priority list, Sviland said
Developer has big plans for old Chamber of Commerce site in Escanaba
Big plans for old Chamber of Commerce site in Escanaba