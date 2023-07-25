TEAM Wireless to give away backpacks, school supplies

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. cellphone store is helping kids get ready for school this weekend.

TEAM Wireless is holding its 5th annual Backpack 4 Kids event on Saturday. Every kid who visits any of TEAM’s locations will get one free backpack full of school supplies like a notebook, pencils, and crayons. Throughout its various locations, TEAM will provide about 5,000 backpacks and nearly $200,000 in school supplies.

TEAM Wireless says it’s ready for a large turnout this year.

“Turnout has really varied over the years, but we’ve seen as many as 100 children at our Escanaba and Marquette locations,” said Justin Burford, TEAM Wireless vice president of marketing. “We always have a lot of bags on hand. We want to make sure they get into the hands of families in the area that could use a little help this school season.”

Backpack 4 Kids will be this Saturday, July 29 at 9 a.m. at every TEAM Wireless location.

