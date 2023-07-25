Strega Nonna to host concert to benefit UP Diabetes Outreach Network

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fundraiser concert is coming to Negaunee this weekend.

Singer, songwriter, and Yooper Joshua Davis will be performing at Strega Nonna on Sunday. 75% of all ticket sales will go to the U.P. Diabetes Outreach Network in honor of the 20th annual Teal Lake Swim.

Strega Nonna says it will be a fun event for a good cause.

“This concert will be a great time,” said Helen Grossman, Strega Nonna general manager. “It’s going to be wonderful food, wonderful music, good people, and it’s really for a good cause. We are hoping that people can come out.”

The concert will be this Sunday, July 30, at Strega Nonna in Negaunee at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with an appetizer spread and there will be a dessert spread following the concert.

You can get your tickets here.

