Strega Nonna to host concert to benefit UP Diabetes Outreach Network

Josua Davis will be playing in Negaunee on Sunday
Josua Davis will be playing in Negaunee on Sunday(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fundraiser concert is coming to Negaunee this weekend.

Singer, songwriter, and Yooper Joshua Davis will be performing at Strega Nonna on Sunday. 75% of all ticket sales will go to the U.P. Diabetes Outreach Network in honor of the 20th annual Teal Lake Swim.

Strega Nonna says it will be a fun event for a good cause.

“This concert will be a great time,” said Helen Grossman, Strega Nonna general manager. “It’s going to be wonderful food, wonderful music, good people, and it’s really for a good cause. We are hoping that people can come out.”

The concert will be this Sunday, July 30, at Strega Nonna in Negaunee at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with an appetizer spread and there will be a dessert spread following the concert.

You can get your tickets here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the investigation, the three men chatted online with undercover deputies posing as...
3 arrested for child sex crimes in Houghton County, including former professor
Vehicle drives into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
Driver arrested for OWI after driving into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
Handcuffs graphic
Man charged for traveling from WI to Iron Mountain, sexually assaulting juvenile
File Photo: Airsoft guns, which can look similar to real handguns. The gun in the middle is an...
Colorado man arrested after brandishing firearm in Iron Mountain fast-food parking lot
The Ishpeming Police and Fire Department on scene of a trailer fire on Woodland Drive.
Travel trailer total loss after fire in Ishpeming Township

Latest News

Cleveland-Cliffs logo
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. reports 2023 second-quarter results
White Pine North Project map (Highland Copper)
Highland Copper announces Kinterra as joint venture partner for White Pine North Project
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says
USDA to expand access to rural health care in the Upper Peninsula