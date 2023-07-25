Stay hydrated for summer heat

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Warm weather can be great for enjoying the outdoors, but too much heat can be troublesome.

Age can play a major role in how people feel in hot weather. A good place to avoid heat is a building with air conditioning, such as a senior center.

Ishpeming Senior Center Executive Director Ashley Roberts said to remember to check on your loved ones that are older adults.

“In general as we get older our bodies react differently, so we have to be aware of how we are feeling,” said Roberts. “So we do encourage people to drink lots of water, stay in a cool place and check in with your friends and family that are 60 and older.”

U.P. doctors say some fluids other than water, such as sports drinks, can be beneficial in recovering lost salts from sweat. Western U.P. Health Department Medical Director Robert Van Howe said if you see someone struggling in the heat, find them a cool spot to recover.

“The first thing to do is get them into a cool place and then get them to drink some fluids. Sometimes if they are vomiting or they feel like they are going to vomit, don’t have them drink a lot of fluids at once. Have them sip it instead,” said Van Howe.

Doctor Van Howe also said some health conditions can put you at risk and hinder heat recovery.

“If you have a heart condition or if you have diabetes or you’re overweight or if you have hypertension - those things can put you more at risk. There are also certain medications that make it harder for you to sweat and harder for you to keep cool,” said Van Howe.

Van Howe also says if you find it difficult to find someone’s pulse or they are unresponsive, call 911 for medical support.

