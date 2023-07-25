Return of hazy sunshine then midweek storms and heat

Plan on a hazy day as we’re under moderate smoke levels across the Great Lakes. Air Quality alerts remain in effect through tonight. The smoke will gradually shift out as an upper-level ridge moves in and flattens over the region. This setup will also bring hot and humid conditions. The hottest day is expected on Thursday with low 90s for some areas. We’re also expecting some midweek thunderstorms as our next system moves out of Canada. A warm front will move through tomorrow night. Ahead of it, we will have some thunderstorms skirt along Lake Superior and across the southern U.P. Then, afternoon and evening storms develop on Thursday as the cold front moves in. A few could be strong to severe with hail and strong winds. Once this passes a cooler and drier weekend is ahead.

Today: Hazy sunshine and warmer

>Highs: Mid 80s inland, low to mid 70s along Lake Michigan, and upper 70s along Lake Superior

Wednesday: Scattered thundershowers and partly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines

Thursday: Hot, humid with afternoon and evening thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along the shorelines

Friday: Morning showers and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Monday: Sun/clouds and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.