‘The Odd Couple’ to take over Lake Superior Theatre August 1-6

The TV6 Morning News takes a sneak peek at a scene from The Odd Couple.
Sam White and Adam Maslak in "The Odd Couple".
Sam White and Adam Maslak in "The Odd Couple".(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Tony Award-winning comedy is hitting the stage at the Lake Superior Theatre.

‘The Odd Couple’ premiers on August 1 at 7:30 p.m. with additional showtimes on August 2-4, and a 3:00 p.m. matinee on August 6.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by the rehearsal space to chat with actors Adam Maslak and Sam White about the production.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to actors Adam Maslak and Sam White about their production of "The Odd Couple" happening August 1-4.

Maslak and White share a sneak peek at a scene from the opening of the play.

Actors Adam Maslak and Sam White share a scene from "The Odd Couple" on the TV6 Morning News.

The Lake Superior Theatre Boathouse is an intimate space with limited seating. Director Denise Clark says to purchase your tickets ASAP because they’re selling fast.

You can purchase them at tickets.nmu.edu and learn more about Lake Superior Theatre’s production of The Odd Couple and its other summer shows at lakesuperiortheatre.com.

