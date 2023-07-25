‘The Odd Couple’ to take over Lake Superior Theatre August 1-6

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Tony Award-winning comedy is hitting the stage at the Lake Superior Theatre.

‘The Odd Couple’ premiers on August 1 at 7:30 p.m. with additional showtimes on August 2-4, and a 3:00 p.m. matinee on August 6.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by the rehearsal space to chat with actors Adam Maslak and Sam White about the production.

Maslak and White share a sneak peek at a scene from the opening of the play.

The Lake Superior Theatre Boathouse is an intimate space with limited seating. Director Denise Clark says to purchase your tickets ASAP because they’re selling fast.

You can purchase them at tickets.nmu.edu and learn more about Lake Superior Theatre’s production of The Odd Couple and its other summer shows at lakesuperiortheatre.com.

