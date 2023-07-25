Negaunee playground open to the public

Negaunee Township has opened its Iron Forge Playground for the public to enjoy.
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Township officially opened its Iron Forge Playground to the public.

Aged and potentially harmful features are the reason for the new playground being built. With 5 years of planning, this park was designed with safety and fun in mind for kids.

Negaunee Township Supervisor Gary Wommer said the goal was to have a park better than the previous one.

“It’s more designed for an experience. It’s not so much jumping on a swing and swinging back and forth. This is a bunch of tunnels and bridges and little places, nooks and crannies where kids can play,” said Wommer.

Wommer also says the township plans to continue maintaining and improving the park with future additions.

