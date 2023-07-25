NASA power outage temporarily halts contact with space station

FILE - This undated photo provided by Roscosmos shows the International Space Station. A NASA power outage disrupted communication between Mission Control and the International Space Station on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.(Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP, File)
By The Associated Press and MARCIA DUNN
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA power outage disrupted communication between Mission Control and the International Space Station on Tuesday.

Mission Control couldn’t send commands to the station and talk with the seven astronauts in orbit. The power outage hit as upgrade work was underway in the building at Houston’s Johnson Space Center.

Space station program manager Joel Montelbano said neither the astronauts nor station were ever in any danger and that backup control systems took over within 90 minutes. The crew was notified of the problem through Russian communication systems, within 20 minutes of the outage.

It’s the first time NASA has had to fire up these backup systems to take control, according to Montelbano. He said NASA hoped to resolve the issue and be back to normal operations by the end of the day.

NASA maintains a backup control center miles from Houston in the event a hurricane or other disaster requiring evacuations. But in Tuesday’s case, the flight controllers stayed at Mission Control since the lights and air-conditioning still worked.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

